Looking for a kind, quiet dog to join your family? These adoptable pups in Peyton, CO are learning what love is and are ready for caring homes.

Breed: Miniature Schnauzer mix

Miniature Schnauzer mix Age: 3 years (adult)

3 years (adult) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Weight: About 15 lbs

About 15 lbs Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: National Mill Dog Rescue

Phone: (719) 683-3334

Personality & needs:

Jenna is a sweet but shy girl who is still learning that people can be kind. She may be reserved at first, but her curiosity helps her warm up as she feels safe. She needs a patient family willing to give her time and space to build trust at her own pace.

Jenna would love a home with another friendly, social dog to help her adjust and show her the ropes.

👉 Meet Jenna and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Miniature Poodle mix

Miniature Poodle mix Age: 3 years (adult)

3 years (adult) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Weight: About 22 lbs

About 22 lbs Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: National Mill Dog Rescue

Phone: (719) 683-3334

Personality & needs:

Penny is a lovely, sweet girl who enjoys the company of other dogs and does well in group settings. She’s currently working on her leash-walking skills and will need someone willing to keep helping her learn and grow.

A kennel meet-and-greet is required for all resident dogs before adoption.

👉 Meet Penny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Poodle (Miniature) / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Poodle (Miniature) / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: 7 years (adult)

7 years (adult) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: National Mill Dog Rescue

Phone: (719) 683-3334

Personality & needs:

Jellie is a 7-year-old Poodle mix who enjoys being around other dogs and has done well in group dog settings. She’s ready for a calm, loving home where she can relax and be someone’s special companion.

She is considered a flight risk, so she will need a very secure, fenced yard and careful supervision to keep her safe.

👉 Meet Jellie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Cocker Spaniel mix

Cocker Spaniel mix Age: 6 years (adult)

6 years (adult) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: National Mill Dog Rescue

Phone: (719) 683-3334

Personality & needs:

Sprinkles is a 6-year-old Cocker Spaniel with a gentle side. She enjoys other dogs, especially those who are calmer and not too pushy. She prefers relaxed canine friends who won’t overwhelm her.

She’s also working on leash-walking skills and will do best with a family who can continue her training and go at her pace.

👉 Meet Sprinkles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Miniature Poodle

Miniature Poodle Age: 3 years (adult)

3 years (adult) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: National Mill Dog Rescue

Phone: (719) 683-3334

Personality & needs:

Ruby is a social, friendly Poodle who enjoys making new friends, both human and canine. She’s comfortable around people and other dogs and is ready to start her next big adventure with a forever family.

A kennel meet-and-greet is required for all resident dogs before adoption.

👉 Meet Ruby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Peyton, CO, consider visiting National Mill Dog Rescue or giving them a call at (719) 683-3334 to learn more about these wonderful dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.