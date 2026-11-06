🐶 Playful Puppies & Gentle Adult Dogs Ready for Adoption in Peyton

Peyton has some very special dogs hoping to find their forever families. From tiny puppies to gentle adults, each one is waiting at National Mill Dog Rescue for a home filled with love and patience.

Breed: Shih Tzu / Miniature Poodle mix

Shih Tzu / Miniature Poodle mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: National Mill Dog Rescue – (719) 683-3334

Elvira is a tiny black fluffball mix of Shih Tzu and Poodle. She’s still a baby, so she’ll need a family ready for all the fun (and work) of puppyhood, including training and socializing.

👉 Meet Elvira and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Yorkie / Miniature Poodle mix

Yorkie / Miniature Poodle mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with gray or silver

Black with gray or silver Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: National Mill Dog Rescue – (719) 683-3334

Jagger is a Yorkie-Poo style pup with a dark coat and silver highlights. As a young puppy, he’ll thrive with gentle guidance, routine, and lots of positive training.

👉 Meet Jagger and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Dachshund / Maltese mix

Dachshund / Maltese mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Merle

Merle Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: National Mill Dog Rescue – (719) 683-3334

Ian is a merle-coated puppy with a unique look thanks to his Dachshund and Maltese mix. He’ll need a family ready to help him learn about the world in a kind, patient way.

👉 Meet Ian and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Dachshund / Maltese mix

Dachshund / Maltese mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: National Mill Dog Rescue – (719) 683-3334

Cooper is another adorable Dachshund-Maltese mix puppy with a rich brown coat. Like his siblings, he’ll benefit from early training, social time, and a stable routine.

👉 Meet Cooper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Miniature Pinscher

Miniature Pinscher Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: National Mill Dog Rescue – (719) 683-3334

Toby is a young Miniature Pinscher pup with classic Min Pin coloring. He’ll likely enjoy an active home that can give him playtime, structure, and gentle training.

👉 Meet Toby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Rat Terrier

Rat Terrier Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: National Mill Dog Rescue – (719) 683-3334

Bolt is a young black Rat Terrier mix. Terriers are often smart and energetic, so he may do well with an adopter who enjoys walks, play, and mental games.

👉 Meet Bolt and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Miniature Poodle mix

Miniature Poodle mix Age: Adult (4 years)

Adult (4 years) Gender: Male

Male Weight: 15 lbs

15 lbs Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: National Mill Dog Rescue – (719) 683-3334

Barney is a 4-year-old Miniature Poodle mix who is still learning to feel safe around people. He needs a patient, understanding family willing to let him build trust at his own pace. He has done well with other dogs at the shelter and would likely enjoy a calm canine friend to help him feel more secure.

👉 Meet Barney and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (medium)

German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Adult (about 1 year)

Adult (about 1 year) Gender: Female

Female Weight: 51 lbs

51 lbs Color: Brindle / Tan / Yellow / Fawn

Brindle / Tan / Yellow / Fawn Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: National Mill Dog Rescue – (719) 683-3334

Mija is a sweet, affectionate young German Shepherd mix who loves spending time with people and soaking up attention. She enjoys treats, which makes training easier and more fun. She is still learning to walk on leash, so she needs a securely fenced yard and a family willing to help her practice her leash skills with patience and consistency.

👉 Meet Mija and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Peyton, CO and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting National Mill Dog Rescue or calling (719) 683-3334 to learn more about these adoptable pups.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.