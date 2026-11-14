Pewaukee’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinics to in‑home care. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you like helping people and want steady, meaningful work.

Employer: Proforma Health

Proforma Health Location: Pewaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a patient-focused, family-friendly dental practice providing cleanings, sealants, fluoride, and periodontal care. You’ll also take X-rays, update health histories, and teach patients how to care for their teeth.

Employer: Cornerstone Caregiving

Cornerstone Caregiving Location: Pewaukee, WI (must live in Pewaukee)

Type: Part-time

Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Help seniors and adults at home with daily tasks like meals, light cleaning, personal care, and companionship. This role offers a flexible schedule, benefits, bonuses, and an immediate start for people who are patient and caring.

Employer: Joints In Motion Medical (JIMM)

Location: Pewaukee, WI

Type: Full-time or part-time options

Full-time or part-time options Salary (full-time): $38,000–$55,000/year

Great fit if you like being on the move and working one-on-one with patients. You’ll deliver and fit orthopedic medical equipment, teach patients how to use it, and build relationships with clinics—plus get benefits, PTO, and a path toward medical sales or rehab careers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers have similar roles open or can keep you in mind for the next spot.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.