Pewaukee retail is busy right now, with big chains hiring for front-line customer roles. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Pewaukee, WI (Wal-Mart #3322, 411 Pewaukee Rd)

Pay: $14 – $27 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and annual/quarterly incentives

+ possible and Type: Full-Time, Part-Time (Opening & Morning shifts)

Help customers in the entertainment and electronics area, suggest products, and keep displays stocked and looking good. Comes with strong benefits for eligible staff, including health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: Pick 'n Save

Location: Pewaukee, WI

Type: Part-Time

Work in the adult beverage department, helping customers pick the right beer, wine, and spirits while keeping shelves stocked, clean, and safe. You’ll need to be 21+, handle busy times calmly, and keep an eye on product freshness and store safety.

Employer: Pick 'n Save

Location: Pewaukee, WI

Type: Part-Time

Shop the store for online orders, focus on freshness, and bring groceries out to customers’ cars. Good fit if you like moving around, staying organized, and giving friendly service without being stuck at a register all day.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.