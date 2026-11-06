🛒 Pewaukee Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Pewaukee has a nice mix of hands-on tech support, retail sales, and leadership roles right now. If you like helping customers and solving problems, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Harken Inc.

Harken Inc. Location: Pewaukee, WI

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: Not listed

Work with a global marine and safety leader helping customers troubleshoot gear, handle repairs and warranties, and support new products. This role blends technical problem-solving with customer service, and comes with employee ownership (ESOP), 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, PTO, tuition help, and an on-site gym.

Employer: Victra – Verizon Authorized Retailer

Location: Pewaukee, WI

Type: Part-time

Pay: About $12.00–$23.72 per hour (base + uncapped commission)

Help guests find the right phones and plans while enjoying paid training, 401(k) match, 50% off Verizon service, contests, and growth paths. Good fit if you like tech, can work evenings/weekends, and want a sales role with bonus potential.

Employer: Power/mation

Location: Pewaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team of about 20 customer experience reps for a long-standing industrial automation company. You’ll oversee order accuracy, coach the team, handle escalations, and work with sales and operations to improve processes and customer satisfaction.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews are a great way to learn what you really want.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.