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📣 Pewaukee Sales Jobs: Multiple Inside Sales Roles Open Now
Pewaukee’s sales scene is busy right now, especially in industrial and tech‑focused roles. If you like mixing customer service with technical problem‑solving, these openings are worth a look.
Inside Sales Representative – Technical (Parts Pricing)
- Employer: Xylem (Fortune 500 global water technology company)
- Location: Pewaukee, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Estimated pay: $32.00–$34.00 per hour
This role is more technical: you’ll handle parts pricing, quotes, and proposals, read technical drawings/BOMs, and support customers and the sales team on Flygt AC products. Good fit if you have a technical degree or 2+ years in manufacturing/inside sales, strong Excel skills, and like solving detailed customer problems.
Inside Sales Representative
- Employer: Xylem
- Location: Pewaukee, WI
- Type: Full-time
Here you’ll focus on order processing, quoting, and “legendary” customer service from first price request through delivery and invoicing. Great if you enjoy a fast-paced office, working with both customers and internal teams, and have mechanical/technical aptitude plus experience in customer support or manufacturing.
Inside Sales Representative (Indeed Listing)
- Employer: Xylem
- Location: Pewaukee, WI
- Type: Full-time
This is the same core Inside Sales role as above, posted on Indeed. It’s handy if you like applying and tracking your application through Indeed while still getting the same mix of quotations, order management, and sales support work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save it and apply anyway—getting your name in early often opens doors to similar roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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