📣 Pewaukee Sales Jobs: Multiple Inside Sales Roles Open Now

Pewaukee’s sales scene is busy right now, especially in industrial and tech‑focused roles. If you like mixing customer service with technical problem‑solving, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Xylem (Fortune 500 global water technology company)

Xylem (Fortune 500 global water technology company) Location: Pewaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Estimated pay: $32.00–$34.00 per hour

This role is more technical: you’ll handle parts pricing, quotes, and proposals, read technical drawings/BOMs, and support customers and the sales team on Flygt AC products. Good fit if you have a technical degree or 2+ years in manufacturing/inside sales, strong Excel skills, and like solving detailed customer problems.

Employer: Xylem

Xylem Location: Pewaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Here you’ll focus on order processing, quoting, and “legendary” customer service from first price request through delivery and invoicing. Great if you enjoy a fast-paced office, working with both customers and internal teams, and have mechanical/technical aptitude plus experience in customer support or manufacturing.

Employer: Xylem

Xylem Location: Pewaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

This is the same core Inside Sales role as above, posted on Indeed. It’s handy if you like applying and tracking your application through Indeed while still getting the same mix of quotations, order management, and sales support work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save it and apply anyway—getting your name in early often opens doors to similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.