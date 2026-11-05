🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Pewaukee, WI

Pewaukee has a nice mix of retail and customer service roles right now, from entry-level to more experienced office-based work.

Here are a few solid options if you like helping customers and staying busy.

Employer: Victra - Verizon Authorized Retailer

Victra - Verizon Authorized Retailer Location: Pewaukee, WI

Type: Part-time

Pay: About $12.00 – $23.72/hour (base + uncapped commission; paid training and ramp-up rate)

Help guests find the right phones and plans while working with a fun, tech-focused team. This role is great if you enjoy sales, like talking with people, and want uncapped earning potential, 401(k) match, and 50% off Verizon service.

Employer: Meijer

Location: Pewaukee, WI

Type: Part-time

Shifts: Typically 1:30 PM – 10:00 PM, weekend availability required

Support the gas station area with customer service, stocking, and keeping things organized. Good fit if you want weekly pay, flexible scheduling, a team member discount, and room to grow inside a big, family-owned retailer.

Employer: Border States (employee-owned electrical distributor)

(employee-owned electrical distributor) Location: Pewaukee, WI

Type: Full-time (in-person)

Full-time (in-person) Application deadline: Until filled

Office-based customer service role supporting orders, pricing, and follow-up for business customers. Ideal if you have some customer service or sales experience and want strong benefits, an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP), and a more career-style position.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.