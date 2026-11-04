🚧 Pewaukee, WI Construction Jobs With Multiple Openings

Pewaukee’s trades scene is busy right now—solid options whether you like managing big projects, turning wrenches, or detailed finish work.

Here are several construction & skilled trades roles hiring in Pewaukee, WI:

Employer: SERVPRO of Pewaukee & Sussex

SERVPRO of Pewaukee & Sussex Location: Pewaukee, WI

Pewaukee, WI Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $70,000 – $90,000 per year

Benefits: 401(k) matching, performance bonus, company vehicle, health, dental, vision, paid time off, training & development, uniforms

Lead residential and commercial rebuilds after fire, water, and storm damage. Great fit if you have 5+ years construction experience, can run crews and subs, and want a role with clear advancement and strong benefits.

Employer: Bridgestone Americas (Firestone / Tires Plus network)

(Firestone / Tires Plus network) Location: Pewaukee, WI

Pewaukee, WI Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay Range: $20.00 – $31.25 per hour (flat-rate, performance-based)

(flat-rate, performance-based) Bonus: $1,500 sign-on bonus for first-time hires

for first-time hires Benefits: Medical, dental, vision from day 1, paid vacation/holidays, 401(k) match, on-the-job training, company-paid ASE tests

Hands-on role doing oil changes, brakes, tires, and basic repairs while you build your skills. Good for newer techs who want paid training and ASE certifications plus a big national brand on their resume.

Employer: Reimer's Painting Service

Location: Pewaukee, WI (30-mile radius from Hartland)

Pewaukee, WI (30-mile radius from Hartland) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $25.00 – $40.00 per hour

Benefits: Employee discount, paid time off

Family-run company with 30+ years in business, doing interior and exterior residential and commercial work. Ideal if you have 2+ years painting experience, like working on the road, and want steady hours with a small, team-focused crew.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are open to training the right person or adjusting duties.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.