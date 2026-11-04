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🚧 Pewaukee, WI Construction Jobs With Multiple Openings
Pewaukee’s trades scene is busy right now—solid options whether you like managing big projects, turning wrenches, or detailed finish work.
Here are several construction & skilled trades roles hiring in Pewaukee, WI:
Reconstruction Superintendent
- Employer: SERVPRO of Pewaukee & Sussex
- Location: Pewaukee, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,000 – $90,000 per year
- Benefits: 401(k) matching, performance bonus, company vehicle, health, dental, vision, paid time off, training & development, uniforms
Lead residential and commercial rebuilds after fire, water, and storm damage. Great fit if you have 5+ years construction experience, can run crews and subs, and want a role with clear advancement and strong benefits.
Automotive Technician
- Employer: Bridgestone Americas (Firestone / Tires Plus network)
- Location: Pewaukee, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $20.00 – $31.25 per hour (flat-rate, performance-based)
- Bonus: $1,500 sign-on bonus for first-time hires
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision from day 1, paid vacation/holidays, 401(k) match, on-the-job training, company-paid ASE tests
Hands-on role doing oil changes, brakes, tires, and basic repairs while you build your skills. Good for newer techs who want paid training and ASE certifications plus a big national brand on their resume.
Painter
- Employer: Reimer's Painting Service
- Location: Pewaukee, WI (30-mile radius from Hartland)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25.00 – $40.00 per hour
- Benefits: Employee discount, paid time off
Family-run company with 30+ years in business, doing interior and exterior residential and commercial work. Ideal if you have 2+ years painting experience, like working on the road, and want steady hours with a small, team-focused crew.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are open to training the right person or adjusting duties.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.