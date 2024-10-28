Open in App
    These are the 5 best types of bunnies for pets

    By Alexis De Leaver,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kEYMu_0wPEVbYm00

    With so many different breeds of rabbits, you may be wondering what are the best types of bunnies for pets. While it may be hard to resist a cute, floppy-eared friend, the truth is that some breeds of rabbits are better suited to pet life than others.

    If you're considering bringing a rabbit into your home the type of breed it is will be very important. While all b reeds of rabbits will need the very best food for rabbits and plenty of space, toys, and love, each unique breed will have different care requirements in order to thrive.

    We spoke to vet Dr. Rebecca MacMillan to find out which bunnies will make the perfect pets. Let's dive in!

    Best bunnies for pets

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u3lkf_0wPEVbYm00

    (Image credit: Getty Images)

    If you are a first-time rabbit owner, you will want to read up on our top tips for taking care of rabbits . Dr. Rebecca MacMillan also advises against certain breeds for new bunny parents. Breeds with extreme features including giant rabbit breeds and those with flattened faces also known as brachycephalic breeds .

    "These bunnies will have specific needs and may be more prone to developing certain health issues like dental disease," says Dr. MacMillan.

    So what breeds are best for first-time owners? Here they are...

    Dutch rabbits

    One of the most recognizable breeds due to their two color patterns, the Dutch rabbit is great option for pet owners. They are easy-going in nature and are known for being calm and gentle.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kmguq_0wPEVbYm00

    (Image credit: Getty Images)

    Holland lops

    Holland Lops rabbits make great pets as they are compact in size and generally pretty easy-going. They are originally from the Netherlands and were bred to be a smaller version of the French Lop. They are now one of the most popular breeds in the United States.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XK5TT_0wPEVbYm00

    Grddaef 20 PCS Bunny Chew Toys for Teeth

    With 20 pieces to choose from, your bunny is sure to stay busy all day with these all-natural chew toys. View Deal

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33xXY6_0wPEVbYm00

    (Image credit: Getty Images)

    Lionhead rabbit

    We cannot get over how stinking cute the lionhead rabbit is! Not only do they have a gorgeous mane of fur but they are an incredibly friendly breed. They will enjoy playing around with some best rabbit toys .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TYUmS_0wPEVbYm00

    (Image credit: Getty Images)

    Harlequin rabbit

    The most striking rabbit we've ever seen: the Harlequin rabbit is known for their markings and it's easy to see why. This breed is intelligent and very calm in nature. They would make an excellent addition to any family.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sK96B_0wPEVbYm00

    (Image credit: Getty Images)

    English spot rabbit

    This rabbit is very active so having one of the best rabbit runs is a must so they can stretch their legs. Their distinctive markings are their chain of spots that run from their neck to their hind legs.

    Tips for taking care of rabbits

    If you are a new bunny parent, you might be thinking ' Can rabbits live alone? ' While the answer is technically yes, they will have a much fuller and happier life when they live with another rabbit. We recommend keeping rabbits in neutered pairs.

    Dr. MacMillan says, "This is essential for them to be able to perform natural behaviors such as mutual grooming. Rabbits are social animals in the wild and can become lonely and bored when kept alone, which can affect their quality of life."

    When it comes to the do's and don'ts of feeding rabbits , you'll want to be sure that they have plenty of access to hay as it makes up 85% of their diet. You may also want to check out 32 surprising things rabbits can eat .

    "Rabbits should be fed a predominantly hay or grass-based diet. This high-fiber diet helps to keep their teeth worn down and their digestion in good order," says Dr. MacMillan.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48k8Hm_0wPEVbYm00

    Small Pet Select 1st Cut Timothy Hay Pet Food for Rabbits

    This all-natural hay is perfect for keeping your bunny's digestion on track. View Deal

    How much space does a rabbit need?

    How much space does a rabbit need ? For such a small pet, rabbits need a lot of space. They need plenty of room to run, burrow and practice their bunny binkies ! Dr. MacMillan recommends their space to be a minimum of 3m(l) x 2m(w) x 1m(h).

    Enjoyed this feature? Find out what your rabbit's body language is trying to tell you

