Ski Valley title up for grabs in Gaylord St. Mary vs. Inland Lakes grudge match

This is it, the high school football season has reached its final stretch.

The MHSAA regular season wraps up this week as teams around Northern Michigan get set for their Week 9 matchups, with either one more game to prepare for the postseason or one more game before their 2024 season concludes.

All the focus this week is on Gaylord St. Mary, the lone playoff team in the Gaylord-area with a chance at a conference title in Week 9. Meanwhile, Gaylord and Johannesburg-Lewiston will hope to wrap up their seasons on high notes, with GHS hosting Sault Ste Marie and JoBurg hosting Manton.

Here is what to expect in Week 9:

Gaylord St. Mary (7-1, 4-0 SVC)

Friday, Oct. 25 at Inland Lakes

Gaylord St. Mary has had its fair share of tough opponents, taking on tough U.P teams like Rudyard and Ishpeming in the early stages of the season. That was all build up for this Week 9 matchup with Inland Lakes.

The situation is pretty similar to last year's Week 9 matchup in Gaylord; with both teams entering with unblemished conference records, the winner between the Snowbirds and Bulldogs will take home the Ski Valley Conference title and have a ton of momentum heading into the 8-player playoff bracket. Last year, Inland Lakes won a back-and-forth battle and nearly used the momentum from that game to secure a state title, falling in the 8-player Division 1 final about a month later.

There is a little less at stake this season; Gaylord St. Mary should be safely in the playoffs regardless of what happens Friday instead of being on the outside looking in after last year's loss. Still, this game has been prominent in every returning player's mind since that brutal loss last season, so be sure GSM will be giving everything they have to secure an SVC title Friday night.

Gaylord (2-6, 2-3 BNC)

Friday, Oct. 25 vs. Sault Ste Marie

Last year, Gaylord was looking to wrap up a perfect regular season and its first conference title in over 20 years as they entered a Week 9 matchup with Sault Ste Marie. This year, the Blue Devils are just hoping to take some positive momentum into the offseason.

Gaylord has found its footing a bit in the past three weeks, picking up back-to-back wins over Alpena and Escanaba before battling on the road with one of the top teams in the state, Jackson Lumen Christi. They'll have a bit more of an easy road to victory in Week 9, taking on the 1-8 Sault Ste Marie Blue Devils at home to wrap the regular season.

Johannesburg-Lewiston (1-6, 1-4 NMFL Legacy)

Friday, Oct. 25 vs. Manton

Another tough season for JoBurg football gets set to come to a close on Friday, Oct. 25 as the Cardinals hope to pull off one more win over Manton to salvage another rough couple of months for the program.

Just four years removed from its trip to the Division 8 state quarterfinals, JoBurg is hoping for its fifth win since that magical season after going winless in 2021, getting one win in 2022 and two in 2023. A win over Manton would match last year's win total as they currently sit at 1-6 overall.

Coach Joe Smokevitch hopes to get more consistent work out of the fullback spot to keep his Wing-T offense working the way it should against the Rangers.

"We're just not running the fullback consistently, and we need to in order to open up other stuff" said Smokevitch.

