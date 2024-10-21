Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Petoskey News Review

    JoBurg volleyball picks up more wins, Gaylord soccer season ends in Marquette

    By Dylan Jespersen, The Petoskey News-Review,

    2 days ago

    That last little bit of summer warmth is starting to fade and athletes around Northern Michigan are packing up and moving inside; the transition from fall to winter sports is officially here.

    Gaylord soccer was the first area team to wrap its season last week in districts, with area football, volleyball and cross country teams not far behind them. Still, Gaylord-area athletes continue to impress week after week as they take advantage of their last few weeks outside.

    Football: Gaylord, JoBurg fall victim to big time rushing performances during Week 8

    VOTE: Vote for the Gaylord Herald Times Athlete of the Week for Oct. 14-20

    Need to catch up with last week's high school sports action? We've got you covered:

    Gaylord volleyball puts up big numbers in loss to Cadillac

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=436Fvi_0wFrNQfC00

    The scoreboard might not show it, but Gaylord played some of its best volleyball of the season in a 3-1 loss to Cadillac (20-25, 25-17, 22-25, 20-25) on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

    After tying the game at one set apiece, Gaylord held a lead in the pivotal third set before letting things slip away late, allowing the Vikings to take control of the momentum. Junior Addison McDonald led GHS with 20 kills, a season-high, while Ava Wells, Nora Bethuy, Kennedy Wangler and Lauren Rigney combined for 100 digs.

    Gaylord has two matches left (Oct. 23 at Alpena, Oct. 30 vs. TC West) before districts start in November.

    JoBurg sweeps Mio, Fairview in Tri-Match

    Two nights after picking up a conference victory over East Jordan, Johannesburg-Lewiston volleyball got in the win column two more times on Thursday, Oct. 17, sweeping past Mio (25-19, 25-13) and Fairview (25-9, 25-12) in a tri-match to improve to 21-14 overall this season.

    Senior Brittney Fox started both sets with Fairview on massive serving runs, putting JoBurg up 8-1 and 8-0 to start before helping finish off back-to-back easy victories. The matches against Mio went similarly, with JoBurg starting up by eight points thanks to early runs before the Cards defended their lead for back-to-back two-set sweeps.

    Sophomore Mady Peppin had 18 kills while Fox had 11 along with 11 aces and 13 digs.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P6btQ_0wFrNQfC00

    Soccer falls to Marquette, wraps season in U.P.

    Gaylord was hoping to find some postseason magic on their trip up north but met a very well-coached Marquette team on Wednesday, Oct. 16 as they fell 5-0 to the Sentinels, ending the Blue Devils season in the district semifinals.

    GHS wraps the year with a 7-12-1 record overall.

    Berkshire sets new PR, wins BNC title

    A state title is within her grasp, but Gaylord junior Katie Berkshire still has some business to take care of before the state finals.

    The GHS cross country leader set another new personal best time this week in her Big North Conference winning effort with a time of 17 minutes, 34.3 seconds on Tuesday, Oct. 15. That is the third-best time among Divison 2 girls in Michigan this season, just behind Emma Hoffman of Otsego and Ava Schafer of St. Johns.

    Contact GHT Sports Editor Dylan Jespersen at Djespersen@gaylordheraldtimes.com. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @dylanjespersen, and Instagram, @dylanjespersen

    This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: JoBurg volleyball picks up more wins, Gaylord soccer season ends in Marquette

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Florida Housing Market Plummets: Unsold Homes Pile Up Amid Market Forces, New Laws & Hurricanes
    Edmond Thorne4 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz29 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune7 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker10 days ago
    Early voting starts in Wisconsin. Here’s what you need to know
    Wisconsin Watch2 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    OPINION | Jacksonville’s approach to state homeless law will lead to court battles
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Meet Kiki: The Tiny 11lb Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Meet The Friendly & Loveable Lady Who Has Overcome So Much Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Flooding could be a risk in Jacksonville, St. Johns County for days
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Yellowstone-region grizzlies are dying at a near-record pace. Managers aren’t alarmed.
    WyoFile1 day ago
    St. Augustine comes to the aid of family rocked by hurricane
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Gentle Young Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Well-Behaved Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney21 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker20 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune9 days ago
    Rifle Range Becomes a Neighborhood
    Alameda Post26 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy