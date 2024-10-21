JoBurg volleyball picks up more wins, Gaylord soccer season ends in Marquette

That last little bit of summer warmth is starting to fade and athletes around Northern Michigan are packing up and moving inside; the transition from fall to winter sports is officially here.

Gaylord soccer was the first area team to wrap its season last week in districts, with area football, volleyball and cross country teams not far behind them. Still, Gaylord-area athletes continue to impress week after week as they take advantage of their last few weeks outside.

Football: Gaylord, JoBurg fall victim to big time rushing performances during Week 8

VOTE: Vote for the Gaylord Herald Times Athlete of the Week for Oct. 14-20

Need to catch up with last week's high school sports action? We've got you covered:

Gaylord volleyball puts up big numbers in loss to Cadillac

The scoreboard might not show it, but Gaylord played some of its best volleyball of the season in a 3-1 loss to Cadillac (20-25, 25-17, 22-25, 20-25) on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

After tying the game at one set apiece, Gaylord held a lead in the pivotal third set before letting things slip away late, allowing the Vikings to take control of the momentum. Junior Addison McDonald led GHS with 20 kills, a season-high, while Ava Wells, Nora Bethuy, Kennedy Wangler and Lauren Rigney combined for 100 digs.

Gaylord has two matches left (Oct. 23 at Alpena, Oct. 30 vs. TC West) before districts start in November.

JoBurg sweeps Mio, Fairview in Tri-Match

Two nights after picking up a conference victory over East Jordan, Johannesburg-Lewiston volleyball got in the win column two more times on Thursday, Oct. 17, sweeping past Mio (25-19, 25-13) and Fairview (25-9, 25-12) in a tri-match to improve to 21-14 overall this season.

Senior Brittney Fox started both sets with Fairview on massive serving runs, putting JoBurg up 8-1 and 8-0 to start before helping finish off back-to-back easy victories. The matches against Mio went similarly, with JoBurg starting up by eight points thanks to early runs before the Cards defended their lead for back-to-back two-set sweeps.

Sophomore Mady Peppin had 18 kills while Fox had 11 along with 11 aces and 13 digs.

Soccer falls to Marquette, wraps season in U.P.

Gaylord was hoping to find some postseason magic on their trip up north but met a very well-coached Marquette team on Wednesday, Oct. 16 as they fell 5-0 to the Sentinels, ending the Blue Devils season in the district semifinals.

GHS wraps the year with a 7-12-1 record overall.

Berkshire sets new PR, wins BNC title

A state title is within her grasp, but Gaylord junior Katie Berkshire still has some business to take care of before the state finals.

The GHS cross country leader set another new personal best time this week in her Big North Conference winning effort with a time of 17 minutes, 34.3 seconds on Tuesday, Oct. 15. That is the third-best time among Divison 2 girls in Michigan this season, just behind Emma Hoffman of Otsego and Ava Schafer of St. Johns.

Contact GHT Sports Editor Dylan Jespersen at Djespersen@gaylordheraldtimes.com. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @dylanjespersen, and Instagram, @dylanjespersen

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: JoBurg volleyball picks up more wins, Gaylord soccer season ends in Marquette