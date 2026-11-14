Petoskey’s retail scene is busy right now—stores and casinos are hiring people who like talking with customers and keeping things running smoothly.

Below are several solid options, from entry-level sales to management roles.

Employer: ALDI USA

ALDI USA Location: Petoskey, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.00/hr to start, $27.00/hr in year 2

Help run the store day-to-day: scheduling, leading the team, keeping shelves stocked, and solving customer issues. Comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, parental leave) and about 38 hours/week.

Employer: Odawa Casino Resort

Location: Petoskey, MI

Type: Full-time

Front-of-house role helping guests with the Players Club, promotions, events, and group visits. Good fit if you like a lively casino setting, talking with people all day, and handling questions, sign-ups, and prize announcements.

Employer: T-Mobile

Location: Petoskey, MI

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00/hr base + $5.00/hr training pay; at least $20/hr with incentives

Help customers pick phones and plans while you learn wireless tech and sales. Includes stock grants, 401(k), phone & internet discounts, medical/dental/vision, and paid time off even for part-timers.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Petoskey, MI

Type: Full-time

Full-time role helping customers find the right auto parts, doing simple installs (like wipers and batteries), and keeping the store stocked. Great if you enjoy cars or want to learn more and grow in a stable, essential industry.

Employer: Five Below

Location: Petoskey, MI

Type: Full-time, hourly

Lead merchandising and help run the store: set up displays, manage stock, open/close, and act as Manager on Duty. Good step if you have 2+ years of management experience and like a fun, fast, seasonal retail environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.