📢 Donate pet supplies at the library this December

All December, Petoskey District Library (PDL) is collecting donations for Little Traverse Bay Humane Society (LTBHS).

You can drop off:

Pet food

Kitty litter

Treats and toys

Leashes and other pet supplies

LTBHS asks that pillows, sheets, and blankets are not donated.

If you have fines on PDL’s Library of Things collection, the library will waive up to $10 when you make a donation to LTBHS.

Monetary donations should be made directly to LTBHS.

It’s a simple way to clear small fines and help local animals at the same time this December.