Petoskey’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options for both local staff roles and high‑paying travel gigs. If you’re in nursing, therapy, or behavioral health, there’s something here worth a look.

Employer: Treva Corporation / Treva Workforce

Treva Corporation / Location: Petoskey, MI

Type: Travel, Internship (13‑week contract, 40 hrs/week, day shift)

Pay: Approx. $3,024 per week (based on 8‑hour shifts, 40 hrs/week; includes taxable + tax‑free stipend, subject to confirmation)

(based on 8‑hour shifts, 40 hrs/week; includes taxable + tax‑free stipend, subject to confirmation) Perks: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), life and pet insurance, weekly pay, referral bonus.

Travel assignment for an experienced Radiation Therapist in oncology. Good fit if you want strong weekly pay, steady daytime hours, and full benefits with a Michigan‑based staffing agency.

Employer: swipejobs

Location: Petoskey, MI

Type: Part‑time / Contract, Nights, 3x12 (36 hrs/week min guarantee)

Pay: $67.00 per hour (about $2,376 estimated weekly for 36 hrs)

(about for 36 hrs) Unit: 28‑bed Medical Surgical Unit (general, vascular, bariatric, plastic surgery, trauma)

Night‑shift Med Surg role for RNs with 2+ years straight Med Surg and Level I or II trauma experience. Great if you like a busy, mixed‑surgery unit and want strong hourly pay with every‑other‑weekend scheduling.

Employer: Positive Behavior Supports Corp. (Team PBS)

Location: Petoskey, MI (community, home, and school settings)

(community, home, and school settings) Type: Full‑time (BCBA & BCaBA roles)

Pay: Competitive pay with quarterly bonus (10% of annual salary) ; exact rate shown via their online compensation estimator

with ; exact rate shown via their online compensation estimator Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, PTO, paid holidays, 401(k) with up to 3% match, maternity/paternity leave, sign‑on bonus in some areas, free CEUs, annual PBS conference.

Ideal for BCBAs/BCaBAs who want flexible caseloads, strong clinical support, and a mission‑driven ABA team focused on families impacted by autism. You’ll design treatment plans, supervise RBTs, and work directly with families across home, school, and community.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar openings they don’t always list. Don’t wait too long; travel and clinical roles in Petoskey tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.