🛒 Petoskey, MI Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Petoskey’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want steady full-time hours or a flexible sales role. Here are a few standout openings if you like helping customers and staying on your feet.

Employer: ALDI USA

ALDI USA Location: Petoskey, MI

Type: Full-time (about 38 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $26.00/hour starting, $27.00/hour in year 2

Step into leadership at a busy grocery store, helping run day-to-day operations, lead a team, and keep the store looking sharp. This role comes with competitive wages, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid time off, parental leave), and room to grow your retail management career.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Location: Petoskey, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting rate varies by experience and location (not listed exactly)

Help customers pick the right appliances and home products while working closing shifts at Lowe’s. This role offers flexible schedules, access to health insurance options, tuition assistance, 401(k) with match, employee stock purchase program, and a 10% associate discount, plus chances to learn new trade skills.

Employer: Mobilelink (Cricket Wireless Authorized Retailer)

Location: Petoskey, MI

Type: Part-time (must be able to work at least 32 hours/week , including evenings/weekends/holidays)

(must be able to work , including evenings/weekends/holidays) Pay: Commission-based (exact base pay not listed), with unlimited earning potential

Sell wireless plans and phones while earning commissions and building your sales skills. This job highlights unlimited earning and growth potential, plus PTO after 90 days, health, dental, vision, and company-paid life insurance, and a clear path into leadership for strong performers.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.