🏥 Multiple Respiratory Therapist Jobs in Petersburg, WV

Petersburg’s healthcare scene is busy right now, especially for respiratory care. If you’re an RT or almost there, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: Malone Healthcare Solutions

Malone Healthcare Solutions Location: Petersburg, WV

Type: Travel / Internship , 13-week contract, 36 hrs/week , 12-hr night shifts

, 13-week contract, , Pay: $2,266 per week

Why it’s worth a look: Solid weekly pay, guaranteed hours, and a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401k, CE, license reimbursement, and more). Great if you want travel experience while keeping steady income.

Employer: Grant Memorial Hospital (WVU Medicine)

Location: 117 Hospital Drive, Petersburg, WV

Type: Full-Time , ~ 36 hrs/week , non-exempt

, ~ , non-exempt Why it’s worth a look: Direct hospital position caring for neonatal through geriatric patients, including vents and diagnostics. There’s a clear Respiratory Clinical Ladder (Levels 1–5) so you can grow your role and pay over time.

Employer: Trustaff Allied

Trustaff Allied Location: Petersburg, WV

Type: Travel / Internship , 13-week contract, 36 hrs/week , 12-hr rotating shifts

, 13-week contract, , Pay: $2,303 per week (based on 36 hrs)

(based on 36 hrs) Why it’s worth a look: Higher weekly rate plus travel perks like medical/dental/vision, 401k with match, guaranteed hours, and recruiter support. Good fit if you want flexibility and strong pay.

Employer: GMH Grant Memorial Hospital (WVU Medicine)

Location: 117 Hospital Drive, Petersburg, WV

Type: PRN / Part-Time , scheduled weekly hours: 0 (as needed)

, scheduled weekly hours: (as needed) Why it’s worth a look: Same advanced scope as the full-time role (all ages, vents, diagnostics), but with flexible, as-needed hours. Nice option if you want to pick up shifts around another job or school.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Petersburg healthcare jobs tend to update fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.