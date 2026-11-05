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Petersburg
🏥 Multiple Respiratory Therapist Jobs in Petersburg, WV
4 days ago
Petersburg’s healthcare scene is busy right now, especially for respiratory care. If you’re an RT or almost there, this is a good moment to look around.
Travel Respiratory Therapist – $2,266/week (Nights)
- Employer: Malone Healthcare Solutions
- Location: Petersburg, WV
- Type: Travel / Internship, 13-week contract, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr night shifts
- Pay: $2,266 per week
- Why it’s worth a look: Solid weekly pay, guaranteed hours, and a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401k, CE, license reimbursement, and more). Great if you want travel experience while keeping steady income.
Respiratory Therapy – Full-Time Hospital Role
- Employer: Grant Memorial Hospital (WVU Medicine)
- Location: 117 Hospital Drive, Petersburg, WV
- Type: Full-Time, ~36 hrs/week, non-exempt
- Why it’s worth a look: Direct hospital position caring for neonatal through geriatric patients, including vents and diagnostics. There’s a clear Respiratory Clinical Ladder (Levels 1–5) so you can grow your role and pay over time.
Travel Respiratory Therapist – $2,303/week (Rotating)
- Employer: Trustaff Allied
- Location: Petersburg, WV
- Type: Travel / Internship, 13-week contract, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr rotating shifts
- Pay: $2,303 per week (based on 36 hrs)
- Why it’s worth a look: Higher weekly rate plus travel perks like medical/dental/vision, 401k with match, guaranteed hours, and recruiter support. Good fit if you want flexibility and strong pay.
Respiratory Therapist – PRN
- Employer: GMH Grant Memorial Hospital (WVU Medicine)
- Location: 117 Hospital Drive, Petersburg, WV
- Type: PRN / Part-Time, scheduled weekly hours: 0 (as needed)
- Why it’s worth a look: Same advanced scope as the full-time role (all ages, vents, diagnostics), but with flexible, as-needed hours. Nice option if you want to pick up shifts around another job or school.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Petersburg healthcare jobs tend to update fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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