Petersburg’s retail scene is busy right now, with several stores hiring for leadership roles. If you like helping customers and running a team, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2160

Walmart Supercenter Location: 3500 S Crater Rd, Petersburg, VA 23805

Type: Full-Time

Pay: $19 – $32 per hour + performance incentives and possible $0.35 – $3.00/hour premiums

+ performance incentives and possible premiums Why it’s appealing: Lead the apparel team on the sales floor, help customers find what they need, and keep displays looking sharp. Comes with broad health, financial, PTO, and education benefits (Live Better U) fully paid by Walmart for tuition, books, and fees.

Employer: Victra – Verizon Authorized Retailer

Location: Petersburg, VA

Type: Full-Time

Pay: Base $18.77/hour with targeted all-in pay of $33.53/hour (base + uncapped commission + monthly store bonus)

Base with targeted (base + uncapped commission + monthly store bonus) Why it’s appealing: Run a Verizon retail store like your own business—hiring, coaching, and driving sales results. Includes paid training, health/dental/vision, paid maternity leave, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, and 50% off Verizon service.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Petersburg, VA

Type: Full-Time (40 hours/week)

Pay: $19.00 – $29.00 per hour

Why it’s appealing: Support the Store Manager with overall store operations, staffing, inventory, and customer service while helping people on their path to better health. Full-time role with medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement savings options, and wellness programs.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.