Petersburg’s healthcare scene is busy right now, especially in behavioral health and home care. If you’re in nursing or clinical support, there are several solid options with flexible hours and strong benefits.

Employer: Maxim Healthcare

Maxim Healthcare Location: Petersburg, VA

Type: Part-time (plus full-time & PRN options listed)

Pay: $30–$35/hr, weekly pay

Work 1:1 with patients in their homes, with flexible scheduling, consistent assignments, and adult or pediatric cases. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO (where eligible), and ongoing training.

Employer: Maxim Healthcare

Maxim Healthcare Location: Petersburg, VA

Type: Part-time (plus full-time & PRN options listed)

Pay: $28–$32/hr, weekly pay

Provide focused 1:1 care in the home with stable hours, long-term cases, and day/evening/night shifts available. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO (where eligible), and strong local clinical support.

Employer: Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services

Location: Central State Hospital, Petersburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $143,626 – $169,000

Executive-level role leading nursing services at a state psychiatric hospital, including workforce planning, quality, and patient safety. Offers a Commonwealth of Virginia benefits package, retirement, generous leave, and eligibility for Public Service Loan Forgiveness.

Employer: UHS / Poplar Springs Hospital

Location: Petersburg, VA

Type: Part-time

Assist with day-to-day pharmacy operations in a behavioral health hospital, including filling orders, restocking, and logging controlled substances. Great fit if you’re licensed with the Board of Pharmacy and want flexible hours in a psychiatric setting.

Employer: Spero Health

Location: Petersburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Support patients in addiction treatment with vitals, drug screens, scheduling, and EHR work. Offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, wellness perks, and access to federal loan repayment programs for qualifying clinicians.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire for multiple roles and shifts.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.