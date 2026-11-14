Petersburg is busy right now with hands-on jobs that keep apartments, plants, and equipment in top shape. If you like working with your hands and staying active, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Drucker + Falk, LLC

Drucker + Falk, LLC Location: Petersburg, VA (Addison Crater Woods)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep this apartment community clean and welcoming—inside and out. You’ll handle daily cleaning of common areas and vacant units, police the grounds, report repair needs, and work in all kinds of weather. Role comes with growth potential, paid sick leave, vacation, holidays, health, dental, life insurance, and 401(k).

Employer: Rehrig Pacific Company

Rehrig Pacific Company Location: Petersburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30–$33/hour, depending on experience

Industrial maintenance role where you keep forklifts, conveyors, and plant equipment running smoothly. You’ll manage work orders, do repairs and preventive maintenance, support LEAN projects, and help keep the facility safe and clean. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, paid holidays, 401(k), ESOP, profit sharing, tuition reimbursement, and more.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.