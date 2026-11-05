🏭 Petersburg, VA Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Petersburg’s plants and warehouses are busy right now, and several employers are hiring for hands-on roles. If you like physical work, steady hours, and making real products, these are worth a look.

Employer: Rehrig Pacific Company

Location: Petersburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.50/hour

Shift: Saturday–Monday, 6:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Fast-paced recycling role where you’ll operate balers, sort recyclables, and help keep the plant safe and clean. Comes with strong benefits including medical, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, paid holidays, 401k & ESOP, profit sharing, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Phlow

Location: Petersburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00 – $30.00/hour (plus bonus and stock option eligibility)

Lab-based role supporting pharmaceutical manufacturing with in-process testing of APIs. Great fit if you have a science degree and 2–5 years of analytical lab experience (HPLC/GC, cGMP) and can work flexible shifts, including some early mornings, evenings, or weekends. Includes a comprehensive benefits package and education-related perks.

Employer: Triad Metals International

Location: Petersburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (benefits included)

Operate large 15-ton forklifts to move heavy steel (H-beams, sheet piling) in a warehouse and yard setting. Good for experienced industrial forklift drivers who are comfortable working outdoors and want health, dental, vision, and a company-matched 401(k).

Employer: Triad Metals International

Location: Petersburg, VA

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Pay: Not listed (monthly incentive + year-end bonus available)

Hands-on CNC role loading materials, setting up machines, running parts, and checking quality. Some CNC experience is preferred, and you’ll be on your feet most of the day. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, company-matched 401(k), and bonus opportunities.

Employer: Amsted Rail

Location: Petersburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive hourly rate based on experience (plus potential annual bonus)

Lead a night-shift machining team Monday–Thursday, 7:00 PM – 5:00 AM, focusing on safety, quality, and keeping production on schedule. Strong package with employee stock awards (10% of compensation), 401(k) match up to 4%, medical/dental/vision, PTO starting at 3 weeks, 11 paid holidays, tuition reimbursement, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—many employers will train the right person with a good attitude.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.