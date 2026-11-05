🛒 Several Customer Service Jobs in Petersburg, VA from $14.50/hr+

Petersburg has some solid front-line customer service roles right now, from gas station cashiers to bank-style member support. Good mix of part-time and full-time with steady hours.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Location: 3330 South Crater Road, Petersburg, VA 23805

Type: Part-time

Pay: $14.50–$15.00 per hour

Help run a busy discount store—support daily operations, lead team members, and keep shelves stocked and seasonal displays looking sharp. Comes with a range of benefits like health coverage, retirement plans, and educational assistance.

Employer: Peoples Advantage Federal Credit Union

Location: Petersburg, VA (in-branch)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $40,000–$48,000 per year

Be the face of the credit union—handle teller work, open accounts, and help members with loans and credit questions. This is a mission-driven role with strong benefits (401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, parental leave).

Employer: sam samia fuel

Location: Petersburg, VA

Type: Full-time (part-time also mentioned)

Pay: Starting at $15.00 per hour

Front-counter role at a gas station convenience store—ring up customers, keep the store clean, and stock shelves. Paid training is offered, and they’re looking for friendly, reliable people who can work a mix of shifts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—getting your name in early often leads to more options.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.