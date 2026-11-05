🔧 Petersburg, VA Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Petersburg has a steady flow of building and facilities roles right now, from hands-on cleaning leads to plant maintenance leadership.

Here are a few solid options if you like keeping spaces running smoothly and looking sharp.

Employer: Live! Casino Virginia

Live! Casino Virginia Location: Petersburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Listed as USD $1.00/year (likely a placeholder; confirm with employer)

Help keep the casino team looking sharp by fitting, issuing, and tracking uniforms and lockers. This role is great if you’re organized, comfortable with basic computer work, and have sewing/alteration skills.

Employer: ABM Industries Inc.

Location: Petersburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00/hour

Lead a small crew to keep buildings clean and safe, especially during events. Good fit if you’re reliable, like giving direction, and want a role that doesn’t require a diploma but offers benefits and training.

Employer: Virginia Linen Service Inc.

Location: Petersburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000–$130,000/year

Lead the maintenance team at a busy commercial laundry plant, handling equipment reliability, utilities, and projects. Ideal if you have 3–5+ years of maintenance leadership, strong mechanical/electrical skills, and want a high-responsibility role with full benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.