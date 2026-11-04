🏭 Petersburg, VA Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple $70K+ Paths

Petersburg’s plants are busy and hiring, especially for folks who like hands-on work and big machines. If you’re okay with shifts and want steady pay, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Gerdau North America

Gerdau North America Location: Petersburg, VA

Type: Internship

Pay: About $70,000/year (base $21.16/hr, $22.87/hr after 90 days, plus biweekly production bonus, shift premiums, and 354 hrs/year overtime)

Work around the furnace area keeping materials stocked, taking samples, and helping other operators in a busy steel melt shop. This is a good fit if you have 1–3 years industrial experience, can handle 12-hour rotating shifts and don’t mind heat, heights, and heavy equipment.

Employer: Helion Group

Location: Petersburg, VA

Type: Not listed (likely full-time)

Not listed (likely full-time) Pay: Not listed

Keep production lines running by troubleshooting 24VDC–480V systems, wiring motors, panels, and sensors, and reading schematics to fix issues fast. Great if you have an industrial or maintenance electrician background and like solving electrical problems on the floor instead of sitting at a desk.

Employer: Gerdau North America

Gerdau North America Location: Petersburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Approx. $67,000–$72,000/year (base $21.16/hr, $22.87/hr after 90 days, plus production bonus, 354 hrs overtime, and shift premiums)

Run forklifts, saws, cranes, and conveyors to cut and move steel to customer specs on a 12-hour rotating schedule (work 14 days out of 28). Solid choice if you have 1–3 years manufacturing or warehouse experience and want strong pay, day-one benefits, and room to grow.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar openings listed nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.