🍽️ Multiple Petersburg Food & Hospitality Jobs Paying Up to $25/hr+

Petersburg’s food and hospitality scene is growing, with new restaurants and a major casino bringing in steady hiring. Here are a few solid roles if you like fast-paced, people-focused work.

Employer: IHG Hotels & Resorts

IHG Hotels & Resorts Location: Petersburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range listed by employer (exact amount not shown in posting)

Keep guest rooms fresh, clean, and welcoming at a well-known hotel brand. This role is active and hands-on, with varied tasks, teamwork, and chances to pick up extra duties like deep cleaning or turndown service.

Employer: Maria's Old Town 21 Ristorante Italiano

Location: Petersburg, VA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $15.00 – $25.00 per hour

Serve classic Italian dishes, greet guests, and handle orders and payments in a busy local spot. This is a good fit if you have 3+ years restaurant experience, like talking with people, and want a flexible schedule plus employee discounts.

Employer: Live! Casino Virginia

Location: Petersburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00 – $24.42 per hour

Lead the line in a high-energy casino kitchen, cooking from standard recipes and keeping food quality and timing on point. This role comes with bonus potential, health coverage, retirement with match, tuition help, and discounts, and is ideal if you have culinary training or 3+ years’ experience in a busy restaurant.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.