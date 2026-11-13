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Petersburg
🚧 Buffalo Trace Trail on track, construction set for 2027
11 days ago
🚧 Buffalo Trace Trail still on track for 2027 in Petersburg
Work is moving forward on the Buffalo Trace Trail, a new 2.5-mile multiuse trail in Petersburg, Indiana.
The trail will:
- Connect Hornady Park to Prides Creek Park
- Tie into Petersburg’s existing five-mile fitness path
- Link the Meadows at Parkview Subdivision to the historic bridge, Pike County Little League Park, and several medical offices and businesses along Illinois Street
- Include public art that reflects the community’s history and character
According to Pike County Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Nichole Like, the project is on track and on schedule and is currently in the land acquisition phase.
Planned timeline:
- Early 2027 – Procurement
- March 2027 – Groundbreaking
- Late 2027 – Construction expected to finish
The project is led by Pike County EDC with local partners and is backed by a $5 million grant from Lilly Endowment’s Giving Indiana Funds for Tomorrow initiative.
More Info: Update on Pike County’s Buffalo Trace Multipurpose...
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