🚧 Buffalo Trace Trail still on track for 2027 in Petersburg

Work is moving forward on the Buffalo Trace Trail, a new 2.5-mile multiuse trail in Petersburg, Indiana.

The trail will:

Connect Hornady Park to Prides Creek Park

to Tie into Petersburg’s existing five-mile fitness path

Link the Meadows at Parkview Subdivision to the historic bridge , Pike County Little League Park , and several medical offices and businesses along Illinois Street

to the , , and several Include public art that reflects the community’s history and character

According to Pike County Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Nichole Like, the project is on track and on schedule and is currently in the land acquisition phase.

Planned timeline:

Early 2027 – Procurement

– Procurement March 2027 – Groundbreaking

– Groundbreaking Late 2027 – Construction expected to finish

The project is led by Pike County EDC with local partners and is backed by a $5 million grant from Lilly Endowment’s Giving Indiana Funds for Tomorrow initiative.