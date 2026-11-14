Peterborough’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, especially for night-shift pros and hands-on caregivers. If you like small-town New England life with strong benefits, these are worth a look.

Employer: Cross Country Allied

Cross Country Allied Location: Peterborough, NH

Type: Travel / Internship (13-week assignment, 40 hrs/week , nights)

(13-week assignment, , nights) Pay: $3,095 per week

This role mixes CT and X-ray on night shift with a steady 40 hours per week. Comes with travel perks like housing options, health insurance, 401(k), referral bonuses, and free CE credits.

Employer: AMN Healthcare Allied

Location: Peterborough, NH

Type: Full-Time Travel Assignment (about 13 weeks , nights)

(about , nights) Pay: $2,891 – $2,979 per week

Night-shift CT/X-ray role in a hospital or clinical setting, with ARRT and NH license required. AMN offers competitive pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), housing deals, and free continuing education.

Employer: RiverMead Lifecare Community

Location: Peterborough, NH

Type: Full-Time and Part-Time

Pay: Starting at $24.00/hour + $2.00/hr evening + $1.50/hr weekends

Evening-shift MNA role where you give hands-on care and manage meds for stable residents in a supportive, team-focused community. Strong benefits, 6% retirement match, and generous PTO that rolls over.

Employer: Monadnock Community Hospital

Location: Peterborough, NH

Type: Full-Time, Nights (3rd shift)

Pay: Not listed (comes with “excellent pay and outstanding benefits”)

Night CT role at a well-regarded critical access hospital with a big benefits package: health, dental, vision, disability, retirement plan, lifestyle spending account, gym membership, PTO, and tuition help.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.