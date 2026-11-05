🏥 Peterborough, NH Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Peterborough’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid full-time roles for both clinical leaders and specialists. If you’re ready for your next move, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: NLB Services (onsite at a healthcare organization)

NLB Services (onsite at a healthcare organization) Location: Peterborough, NH

Salary: $80,000 – $90,000/year

Type: Full-time, permanent, day shift (8 hours/day)

Application timeline: Ongoing until filled

Lead patient safety, risk management, and medical staff quality programs for an acute-care / multi-specialty setting. This role is ideal if you have 2+ years in hospital risk or patient safety, know RCA/FMEA and Just Culture, and want to drive quality improvement across the organization. Benefits may include medical, dental, vision, and disability insurance, depending on assignment.

Employer: Medlinkhealth Anesthesia (direct hire placement)

Medlinkhealth Anesthesia (direct hire placement) Location: Peterborough, NH

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, permanent, Monday–Friday days

Serve as the subject matter expert for patient safety, risk management, and medical staff quality across a healthcare system / acute care & multi-specialty network. Great fit if you have a Bachelor’s (Master’s preferred), 2+ years dedicated patient safety/risk experience, and ideally a NH RN license plus CPHRM or CPHQ. You’ll manage the event reporting system, risk assessments, staff training, and quality/safety reporting.

Employer: Specialty1 Partners (supporting Capitol Center for Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery)

Specialty1 Partners (supporting Capitol Center for Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery) Location: Listed under Peterborough, NH but practice is in Lebanon, NH

Listed under but practice is in Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Join an established oral surgery practice with a strong referral base and full-scope OMFS (implants, wisdom teeth, bone grafting, corrective jaw surgery, trauma, pathology, and more). Open to current OMFS residents and experienced surgeons with a DDS/DMD, completed OMFS residency, and NH dental license eligibility. You’ll work with an experienced surgical team, modern tech, and may have access to TN or H-1B visa sponsorship.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—healthcare roles in this area tend to move fast and new ones pop up often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.