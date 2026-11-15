There are some handy free items up for grabs around Petaluma right now. From garden supplies to baby gear and kitchen tools, your neighbors are sharing what they don’t need.

Item: 3 ft. potted Bishop Pine and 8 pieces of 2" x 4" pressure treated lumber

Condition: Pine is potted and ready to plant or decorate; lumber is pressure treated (great for outdoor projects)

Location: By the driveway at 820 Schuman Lane, Oak Hill, Petaluma, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

The Bishop Pine is in a pot and ready to go into the ground or be used as a small holiday tree. The lumber pieces are 2" x 4" and pressure treated, set out by the driveway for easy pickup.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Angelcare baby bath seat

Condition: Used; child has outgrown it

Details: Pink and white, perforated bath seat

Location: Near Petaluma Airport, Petaluma, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

This is a pink and white perforated bath seat for babies. The family’s little one has outgrown it and they’d like it to go to someone who can still use it.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Macabee gopher trap set (a couple of traps)

Condition: Not specified

Location: Leghorn Valley, Petaluma, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Neighbor is offering a couple of Macabee gopher traps for anyone who needs help dealing with gophers in the yard.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Set of 3 colanders

Condition: Smallest colander is more used but still works great; others in good usable shape

Location: Petaluma, California (exact pickup details via poster)

Source: trashnothing.com

Three kitchen colanders are available. The smallest one shows more use but is still fully functional. Photos are posted so you can see what they look like.

Fair Chance Policy: the giver will wait before choosing a recipient so more people have a chance to reply.

Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/dycmEku

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Item: Fresh Italian parsley (lots) and some thyme

Condition: Freshly trimmed herbs

Pickup: Porch pickup

Location: Crinella Drive, Petaluma, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Neighbor has trimmed back their herb garden and has a ton of extra fresh Italian parsley plus some thyme. Perfect for cooking or drying.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If you’re interested in any of these free deals, it’s best to reach out or head over soon—freebies in Petaluma can get claimed quickly.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.