Petaluma’s food scene is busy, and a lot of spots are hiring right now. Good mix of early-morning prep, dish roles, and front-of-house work.

Employer: Sauced BBQ & Spirits

Sauced BBQ & Spirits Location: Petaluma, CA

Petaluma, CA Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

You’ll prep fresh BBQ items to spec in a high-volume kitchen, follow recipes, and keep your station clean. Great if you have a CA food handler card, can lift up to 50 lbs, and like working on multiple recipes at once.

Employer: Sauced BBQ & Spirits

Sauced BBQ & Spirits Location: Petaluma, CA

Petaluma, CA Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Front-of-house role greeting guests, quoting wait times, seating, and handling to-go orders and payments. Good fit if you’re outgoing, can stand for long periods, and enjoy a fast-paced, team-focused restaurant.

Employer: Sauced BBQ & Spirits

Sauced BBQ & Spirits Location: Petaluma, CA

Petaluma, CA Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Back-of-house role washing dishes, cleaning kitchen and dining areas, and handling food storage to sanitary standards. Best for someone with restaurant experience who can lift 25 lbs and stay organized on busy shifts.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market Location: Petaluma, CA

Petaluma, CA Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.75–$25.40/hour

Dishwashing and kitchen cleaning in the Prepared Foods area, plus helping with deliveries and product rotation. Includes access to Whole Foods “Whole Benefits” (store discount, PTO, wellness programs, and more for eligible team members).

Employer: Ray's Deli & Tavern

Location: Petaluma, CA

Petaluma, CA Type: Part-time

Pay: $19.00–$20.00/hour

Early shift (about 6am–10/11am) doing deli prep: salads, condiments, baking bread, slicing meats and cheeses, and portioning. Great if you want mornings only, have food prep experience, and a food handler certificate.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.