Petaluma’s retail scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Location: Petaluma, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $53,500 – $67,500/year (targeted range, 38-hour week) Lead the Sport & Outdoor department, coach a team, and help customers find the right gear. Good fit if you have 1–3 years of retail experience and want a step up into people leadership.

Employer: Nick the Greek

Location: Petaluma, CA

Type: Not listed (likely hourly/part-time or full-time)

Not listed (likely hourly/part-time or full-time) Salary: Not listed Front-of-house role where you greet guests, run the register, and keep the counter area tidy. Great entry job if you’re friendly, like talking with people, and want to learn customer service.

Employer: SPAR Group

Location: Petaluma, CA (with some local travel between stores)

(with some local travel between stores) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed Flexible merchandising work setting up displays, doing resets, and checking inventory for different retailers. Good if you want weekday daytime hours, like working independently, and don’t mind lifting and being on your feet.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.