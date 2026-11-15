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Petaluma
🛒 Petaluma Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
4 days ago
Petaluma’s retail scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these local roles are worth a look.
Team Captain – Sport & Outdoor
- Employer: DICK’S Sporting Goods
- Location: Petaluma, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $53,500 – $67,500/year (targeted range, 38-hour week) Lead the Sport & Outdoor department, coach a team, and help customers find the right gear. Good fit if you have 1–3 years of retail experience and want a step up into people leadership.
Cashier
- Employer: Nick the Greek
- Location: Petaluma, CA
- Type: Not listed (likely hourly/part-time or full-time)
- Salary: Not listed Front-of-house role where you greet guests, run the register, and keep the counter area tidy. Great entry job if you’re friendly, like talking with people, and want to learn customer service.
Retail Merchandiser – Part Time
- Employer: SPAR Group
- Location: Petaluma, CA (with some local travel between stores)
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed Flexible merchandising work setting up displays, doing resets, and checking inventory for different retailers. Good if you want weekday daytime hours, like working independently, and don’t mind lifting and being on your feet.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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