Petaluma’s restaurant scene is busy, and Sauced BBQ & Spirits is hiring across the kitchen and bar. Good mix of part-time and full-time roles if you like a lively, high-volume spot.

Employer: Sauced BBQ & Spirits

Sauced BBQ & Spirits Location: Petaluma, CA

Petaluma, CA Type: Part-Time

Salary: Competitive

Keep the kitchen running by washing dishes, pots, and equipment, plus basic janitorial work in the dining room and kitchen. Good fit if you have 1+ year restaurant experience, can lift 25 lbs, and don’t mind being on your feet.

Employer: Sauced BBQ & Spirits

Sauced BBQ & Spirits Location: Petaluma, CA

Petaluma, CA Type: Part-Time

Salary: $14.00 – $16.00/hour

Work a busy line, cooking and plating dishes to Sauced recipes while keeping your station stocked and clean. Great if you have line cook experience, like a fast-paced kitchen, and can lift up to 50 lbs and handle heat.

Employer: Sauced BBQ & Spirits

Sauced BBQ & Spirits Location: Petaluma, CA

Petaluma, CA Type: Part-Time

Salary: Competitive

Mix Sauced specialty cocktails, help guests with food and drink choices, and manage the full bar setup and cleanup. Best for someone with 1+ year bartending in full-service restaurants and strong guest service and communication skills.

Employer: Sauced BBQ & Spirits

Sauced BBQ & Spirits Location: Petaluma, CA

Petaluma, CA Type: Full-Time

Salary: Competitive

Prep fresh ingredients to spec, follow recipes, and keep your station clean in a high-volume kitchen. You’ll need a California food handler card, be able to lift up to 50 lbs, and handle multiple recipes at once.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full details, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.