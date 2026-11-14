Petaluma neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from baby gear to wellness tools. Take a look and see if something fits your needs.

Item: Electrical plug covers to child-proof outlets

Quantity: 4 covers

Condition: Not stated, but offered as FREE

Location: Oak Hill, Petaluma, CA (porch pickup, west Petaluma)

Category: Baby & kids

Source: nextdoor.com

Simple plastic covers to block electrical outlets and help keep little ones safe. The neighbor would rather not toss them, so they’re free to whoever can pick up from the porch.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Child car seat(s) and booster seat(s)

Condition: Previously used; passed along for visiting grandsons

Location: Adobe Creek Estates, Petaluma, CA

Category: Baby & kids

Source: nextdoor.com

These child car and booster seats were shared with the poster for short-term use and are now being passed forward. Great if you have visiting kids or need extra seats. Be sure to confirm safety details and expiration dates directly with the poster.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: ProsourceFit acupressure mat and pillow set

Condition: New, never opened or used

Includes: Instruction manual and therapy guide

Location: Liberty Valley Petaluma, Petaluma, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

A full acupressure set for relaxation or back/neck tension, still in its original packaging with all guides included.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Right now there are some useful free deals around Petaluma, especially for families and anyone looking to try acupressure at home. If something catches your eye, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup soon—freebies tend to go quickly.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.