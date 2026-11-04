🛒 Petaluma Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

Petaluma’s retail scene is busy right now, with national chains and local shops both hiring. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Five Below

Five Below Location: Petaluma, CA

Type: Full-time, hourly

Full-time, hourly Pay: Starts at $21.31/hour

Lead the floor at a fun, fast-moving discount store. You’ll manage stock, set up displays, help open/close the store, and act as Manager on Duty while coaching the team. Includes access to a full benefits package (see their benefits site for details).

Location: 32 4th St, Petaluma, CA 94952

Type: Full-time

Full-time Benefits: Health, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) + match, employee discount, flexible schedule options (where applicable)

Great fit if you like cars and talking with people. You’ll help customers find the right auto parts, handle orders, answer phones, and keep the store organized in a hands-on, active role.

Employer: DICK’S Sporting Goods

Location: Petaluma, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Targeted pay range: $20.00 – $28.00/hour

Perfect for golf fans who love helping others improve their game. You’ll give one-on-one gear advice, support new teammates, and keep the golf area merchandised and ready for athletes.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still consider applying—retail teams often have more than one spot open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.