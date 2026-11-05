🔧 Multiple Cleaning & Floor Tech Jobs Around Petal, MS

Petal has a steady flow of cleaning and floor care jobs right now, many with paid training and flexible hours. If you like staying active and keeping spaces spotless, these are worth a look.

Employer: ServiceMaster Clean of Petal (Encompass)

ServiceMaster Clean of Petal (Encompass) Location: Petal, MS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 9:00am–5:30pm

Benefits: Health insurance, dental insurance, employee discounts, paid training

You’ll handle daily floor care, carpet cleaning, and hard floor restoration in medical settings, helping keep patients and staff safe. No experience needed—this role is great if you want steady hours, benefits, and a clear routine.

Employer: ServiceMaster Clean of Petal

ServiceMaster Clean of Petal Location: Petal, MS (cleaning Ellisville sites)

(cleaning Ellisville sites) Type: Part-time

Schedule: Mon/Tue/Thu, ~5 hours per day

Light commercial cleaning using ServiceMaster tools and products—sweeping, mopping, trash, restrooms, and windows. Good fit if you want a regular side job with 3 set days a week and on-the-job training.

Employer: ServiceMaster Clean of Petal

ServiceMaster Clean of Petal Location: Petal, MS (cleaning Pascagoula sites)

(cleaning Pascagoula sites) Type: Part-time

Schedule: Mon & Thu, ~2 hours per night

Short evening shifts twice a week, handling basic office cleaning and restrooms. This is ideal if you want a very low-hour side gig to stack on top of another job or school.

If one of these fits your life, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.