🛒 Petal, MS Retail Jobs: Multiple Dollar Tree Roles Open

Petal’s retail scene is busy, and Dollar Tree is hiring for key roles right now. If you like fast-paced work and helping customers, these are worth a look.

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Dollar Tree Stores Location: Petal, MS (100 Old Ms Hwy 42)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help lead the store with a focus on merchandising and freight. You’ll support daily operations, keep the sales floor and stockroom in shape, and help create a clean, safe, friendly store. Role comes with benefits, PTO, retirement with match, and employee discounts.

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Dollar Tree Stores Location: Petal, MS (100 Old Ms Hwy 42)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; quarterly bonus based on performance

Step into a leadership track role where you’ll learn to run the whole store—hiring, training, merchandising, and driving profit. This is a good fit if you have 3+ years retail management experience and want growth, solid benefits, and bonus potential.

(Alternate posting of this same Store Manager role is also on Indeed: Store Manager)

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.