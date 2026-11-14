Peru’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from clinic work to hospice and therapy. If you’re in patient care and want to stay local, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Gentiva Hospice

Gentiva Hospice Location: Peru, IN (home, facilities, and community visits)

(home, facilities, and community visits) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (offers competitive pay + full benefits)

Lead hospice care in the community, managing patient visits, assessments, and care plans while supporting families through end-of-life. Comes with strong benefits, mileage support or fleet vehicle, paid time off, and education/tuition help for career growth.

Employer: Midwest Eye Consultants

Location: Peru, IN

Type: Likely full-time (not clearly stated)

Likely full-time (not clearly stated) Salary: $15 – $17/hour starting, based on experience

Support optometrists by doing patient histories, eye tests, and room prep while keeping the office running smoothly. Good entry point into healthcare with PTO, paid holidays, health/dental/vision, 401(k), and paid certification for raises.

Employer: Not named (long-term care/skilled nursing setting)

Not named (long-term care/skilled nursing setting) Location: Peru, IN area

Type: Part-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Provide OT services in both inpatient and outpatient settings, focusing on daily living skills, safety, and independence for residents. Role highlights include a supportive team, strong benefits, and room for professional growth in a close-knit community.

Employer: American Health Network (Optum)

Location: 315 W Old Key Dr Ste 150, Peru, IN 46970

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00am–5:00pm, no evenings/weekends/holidays

Salary: $16 – $29/hour (based on experience and credentials)

Work in a family medicine clinic doing vitals, injections, EKGs, and front-desk tasks with no nights or weekends. Solid benefits, 401(k) with company contribution, and growth options within a large, stable healthcare network.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; healthcare jobs in Peru tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.