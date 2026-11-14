Peru’s retail scene is busy right now, with national chains hiring across stores. Good mix of part-time and full-time, with steady hours and room to grow.

Employer: Acosta Group

Acosta Group Location: Peru, IL

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00/hour

You’ll stock and straighten shelves at Walmart, set up signs and coupons, and snap photos of your work. Flexible daytime schedule (no evenings) and health plan options, even for part-time.

Employer: Staples

Location: Peru, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Compensation based on experience (bonus eligible)

Lead the print center team, help customers with print and marketing projects, and drive sales. Full-time hours, weekly pay, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, and strong store discounts.

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Location: Peru, IL

Type: Part-time

Pay: Around $15.50/hour (anticipated)

Help keep the store stocked, clean, and safe while giving customers a good in-store experience. Offers PTO, store discounts, medical/dental/vision for all associates, 401(k) with match, and a clear path to promotion.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.