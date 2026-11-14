Perth Amboy is busy right now with high‑pay travel healthcare roles. If you’re a Cath Lab Tech looking to stack experience and pay, these are worth a look.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Perth Amboy, NJ

Perth Amboy, NJ Salary: $3,019 per week

Type: Full-time, Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts (8A–6P)

Start Date: 11/16/2026

Cath Lab Technologist role with strong weekly pay, guaranteed hours, and Day 1 medical, dental, and vision for you and your family. Includes lodging and meals stipends (if you qualify), 401(k), weekly or daily pay, license reimbursement, CEUs, and 24/7 clinical support. 1 year of experience required; no new grads.

If something looks good, save the link and apply soon so you don’t miss the window.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.