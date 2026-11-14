Perth Amboy has some solid public safety roles right now, from hospital security to big-box asset protection and community aquatics. If you like keeping people safe and staying active on the job, these are worth a look.

Employer: Target

Target Location: Perth Amboy, NJ (Supply Chain / Flow Center)

(Supply Chain / Flow Center) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.82 – $37.45/hour (role notes $25–$29/hour range; plus possible $2–$3.50/hour shift differential , based on eligibility)

(role notes range; plus possible , based on eligibility) Shift: Wed–Sat, 5:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Lead safety and security at a busy Target supply chain site—patrol the yard and building, respond to incidents, and help prevent theft and fraud. This role comes with strong benefits (health after 14 days, 401(k), paid time off, employee discount, tuition-free programs) and a chance to grow in Supply Chain Asset Protection.

Employer: Raritan Bay Area YMCA (YMCA of the USA)

(YMCA of the USA) Location: Perth Amboy, NJ

Type: Full-time

Sign-on: $500 sign-on incentive (terms apply)

Help run a busy aquatics program at the waterfront YMCA—coordinate swim lessons (including 2nd Grade Swim), manage lifeguards and safety, and support community swim events. Comes with a full benefits package, 8% retirement contribution (when eligible), generous PTO, free YMCA membership, and leadership training.

Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health

Location: Perth Amboy, NJ (hospital setting)

(hospital setting) Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary: Minimum $61,110.40/year

Lead the hospital security team, oversee officers and scheduling, and handle incident investigations, parking access, and response to codes and emergencies. This role offers a stable healthcare environment with comprehensive benefits (health, dental, vision, paid leave, tuition reimbursement, retirement) and room to grow in a large health network.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good public safety roles in Perth Amboy don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.