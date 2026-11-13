Perth Amboy’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. Here are a few solid roles with clear pay and details so you can see fast what fits your life.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Perth Amboy, NJ

Type: Full-time, Travel contract (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts)

Pay: $3,019 per week (with potential tax-free stipends for those who qualify)

Travel Cath Lab Tech role with day shifts, guaranteed hours, and benefits starting day 1. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), daily or weekly direct deposit, CEUs, and strong travel perks like lodging and meal per diems for eligible travelers.

Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health

Location: Perth Amboy, NJ

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Pay: Minimum $20.68/hour

Hands-on PCT role on a Med-Surg unit, working closely with RNs to support patient care, safety, and comfort. Good fit if you have CNA/MA/PCT background (or want the HMH PCT Apprenticeship Program) and like a busy hospital setting with a full benefits package and growth options.

Employer: Circle Care Services

Location: Perth Amboy, NJ (home/school/clinic settings)

Type: Part-time, Afterschool hours

Pay: $20–$30/hour

Work directly with children on the autism spectrum, providing ABA therapy under BCBA supervision. Great for certified RBTs who want flexible, afterschool hours, steady supervision, and room to grow in behavioral health.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Perth Amboy tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.