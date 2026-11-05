🏥 Perth Amboy Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles From $16–$46/hr

Perth Amboy’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals and clinics adding staff across many skill levels. Here are several solid openings, from entry-level clinic work to advanced hospital roles.

Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health

Hackensack Meridian Health Location: Perth Amboy, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Minimum $44.30/hour

Lead the Cardiac Cath Lab team, assist physicians with invasive cardiovascular procedures, and help roll out new technologies and quality initiatives. Requires a radiologic technologist program, 3+ years cath lab or interventional radiology experience, and Diagnostic Radiography, BLS, and ACLS.

Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health

Hackensack Meridian Health Location: Perth Amboy, NJ

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Pay: Minimum $46.25/hour

Provide direct nursing care for a variety of complex patients in a day-stay setting, coordinating with an interdisciplinary team and using evidence-based practice. You’ll need an NJ RN license, BLS, and at least 6+ months of relevant RN experience or participation in the HMH Nurse Residency, with BSN in progress or willing to obtain.

Employer: VNA Health Group – Children & Family Health Institute

Location: Perth Amboy, NJ (community clinic sites)

Type: Likely full-time (clinic role)

Likely (clinic role) Pay Range: $16.00–$24.00/hour

Support families in the WIC program by scheduling appointments, taking measurements and basic labs, handling WIC checks, and keeping clinic supplies organized. Requires HS diploma/GED, valid driver’s license, and bilingual Spanish/English skills to serve a diverse community.

Employer: Consensus Health

Location: Perth Amboy, NJ & other Central NJ sites

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $17.00–$26.00/hour

Work closely with providers to room patients, take vitals, handle EKGs and phlebotomy, update EMRs, and help with front-desk tasks. You’ll need to be a Certified/Registered Medical Assistant, CPR certified, and have at least 6 months of medical office experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers will consider related experience or nearby roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.