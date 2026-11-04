🏥 Several Perth Amboy Healthcare Roles, Up to $3K/Week

Perth Amboy has a nice mix of healthcare openings right now, from physician roles to allied travel gigs and hands-on work with kids.

Here are a few solid options worth a quick look:

Employer: Protouch Staffing (community-focused health organization)

Protouch Staffing (community-focused health organization) Location: Perth Amboy, NJ

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Join a multidisciplinary team caring for a diverse patient population. You’ll manage a full range of endocrine conditions, work closely with primary care and cardiology, and have support for continuing education and professional growth.

Employer: Kids Club ABA

Location: Perth Amboy, NJ

Type: Listed as volunteer; benefits and competitive hourly rate: $24–$30 suggest paid role

Listed as volunteer; benefits and suggest paid role Schedule: Monday–Friday, with some evenings/weekends

Work one-on-one with children with autism, following BCBA treatment plans to build social, communication, and daily living skills. This role offers PTO, health insurance, 401(k), flexible schedule, and CEU support, plus clear paths for growth in ABA.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

Location: Perth Amboy, NJ

Type: Full-time travel contract

Pay: $3,019 per week (40 hrs, 10-hour day shifts)

(40 hrs, 10-hour day shifts) Length: 13 weeks, start 11/16/2026

Cath Lab Technologist contract with aggressive compensation packages, day-1 medical, dental, and vision, 401(k), daily or weekly pay, and tax-free stipends for those who qualify. Ideal if you have at least 1 year of Cath Lab experience and want strong support plus travel perks.

Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied

Location: Perth Amboy, NJ

Type: Travel assignment

Pay: $3,068 per week (40 hrs, 8-hour shifts)

(40 hrs, 8-hour shifts) Length: 13 weeks, start 11/16/2026

Travel Cath Lab Rad Tech role with weekly direct deposit, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with employer match, and a streamlined app-based credentialing process. Good fit if you want steady hours, strong benefits, and recruiter support while you explore a new setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.