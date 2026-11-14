Perryville’s got a nice mix of aviation and ag jobs right now—good if you like working with your hands and seeing the finished product. Here are a few solid full-time roles hiring locally.

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.

West Star Aviation Inc. Location: Perryville, MO (on-site hangar)

Perryville, MO (on-site hangar) Type: Full-time

Pay: About $20–$28/hour (plus potential shift differential and bonus)

Paint everything from clean stripes to detailed artwork on aircraft. Good fit if you’re hands-on and a bit creative—experience in auto, RV, marine, or aviation paint helps, but entry-level techs are welcome. Benefits start day one, with medical, dental, 401(k) match, paid time off, and flexible schedules (5x8, 4x10, or 3x12).

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.

West Star Aviation Inc. Location: Perryville, MO (hangar environment)

Perryville, MO (hangar environment) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Help keep aircraft work up to FAA and company standards by inspecting technicians’ work, signing off tasks, and supporting airframe inspections. You’ll need an A&P License or Repairman Certificate and about 3 years of turbine aircraft inspection experience. Benefits kick in day one, with health coverage, 401(k) match, paid holidays, weekly PTO accrual, and career growth options.

Employer: Buchheit Family of Companies

Location: Perryville, MO

Perryville, MO Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Pay: Not listed

Package, weigh, and label small bags of seed, feed, fertilizer, and farm supplies for retail. This is active, physical work (lifting up to 75 lbs), with lots of moving, stacking, and keeping the area clean and safe. Warehouse or ag experience helps, but they’re open to training if you’re reliable and good with basic math.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.