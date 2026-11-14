Perryville’s aviation scene is busy right now, and West Star Aviation is hiring several hands-on techs. If you like aircraft, wiring, and problem-solving, these are solid full-time roles with day-one benefits.

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.

West Star Aviation Inc. Location: Perryville, MO (on-site, hangar environment)

(on-site, hangar environment) Type: Full-time , 2nd shift

, Salary: Not listed; includes shift differential plus bonus eligibility

Install and repair complex avionics systems on high-end civilian aircraft. You’ll remove and install panels and interiors, run and terminate wiring bundles, troubleshoot electrical/avionics issues, and help move aircraft in the hangar. Open to multiple experience levels (Tech I–Master), with benefits starting day one, weekly pay, 401(k) match, and flexible schedule options.

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.

West Star Aviation Inc. Location: Perryville, MO (on-site, hangar environment)

(on-site, hangar environment) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; role includes bonus eligibility and shift differential when applicable

Focus on troubleshooting and repairing avionics to the component level (Nav, Com, Radar, Audio, Autopilot, and aircraft systems). Work ranges from panel removal/installation to system checks, customer support, and independent project work. Open from entry-level (0–2 years) up through Master Tech, with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid holidays, and PTO all starting on day one.

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.

West Star Aviation Inc. Location: Perryville, MO (on-site, hangar environment)

(on-site, hangar environment) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; includes bonus eligibility and potential shift differential

Hands-on role installing and repairing avionics systems, routing and terminating wiring, and inspecting aircraft/components. You’ll work both in a team and solo, in and around aircraft, with clear paths from Tech I up to Master Technician. Comes with day-one benefits, weekly pay, and career growth across West Star’s national network.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.