Perryville’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. Good mix of hospital roles and flexible part-time work if you’re building experience or looking for a change.

Employer: Mercy Hospital Perry

Mercy Hospital Perry Location: Perryville, MO

Type: Part-time (24 hrs/week), Nights

Salary: Not listed

Great entry point if you’re new to healthcare or a current CNA/student. You’ll support nurses on the Med Surg floor, get paid training if you have no experience, and work as part of a close team.

Employer: Mercy Hospital Perry

Mercy Hospital Perry Location: Perryville, MO

Type: Full-time, Nights (Rotating)

Salary: Not listed; up to $13,000 sign-on bonus for experienced RNs, up to $10,000 for new RNs, plus loan forgiveness options

Solid hospital RN role on the Med Surg unit with strong education support (ASN–BSN and BSN–MSN programs). Good fit if you want night shift, bonuses, and help paying for school or loans.

Employer: Behavior One

Location: Perryville, MO (in-home)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00–$25.00 per hour

Work one-on-one with children with autism in their homes—no experience needed, and they help you earn your RBT certification. Flexible schedule, paid training, and room to grow if you like psychology, education, or direct care.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.