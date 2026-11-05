Fall Frenzy Trail Run this Saturday at Shoreline Trail

The Bank of Missouri and Perry Park Center Fall Frenzy Trail Run will take place on Saturday, November 7 at the Shoreline Trail at Perry County Community Lake. Online registration is open until Friday, November 6 at 12:00 p.m. (noon), and cash-only day-of registration will also be available; you can sign up online or in person at the Perry Park Center. For details or questions, contact Cindy Huck at 573-547-7275 or cindyhuck@perryvillemo.gov. Register online: https://secure.rec1.com/MO/perryville-mo/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTQxOTYxNzE= More information: https://www.cityofperryville.com/277/Programs-Events

This content is adapted from materials provided by Perry Park Center