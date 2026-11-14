Perrysburg’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, flexible hours, and being around good food, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Nagoya Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi

Location: Perrysburg, OH (in person)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $13.00 – $15.00/hour

Keep this popular sushi and hibachi kitchen running smoothly by washing dishes, pots, and pans, and helping with basic food prep. Flexible scheduling, an employee discount, and a fast-paced team setting make this a solid fit if you want steady hours and don’t mind being on your feet.

Employer: Panera Bread

Location: Perrysburg, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive pay plus tips (exact rate not listed)

Front-line role where you greet guests, run the register, make salads, soups, and sandwiches, and keep the café clean and welcoming. Comes with free on-shift meals, flexible schedules, and benefits like paid time off, insurance options, and growth paths for people who want to move up.

Employer: Trilogy Health Services – Kingston Health Center of Perrysburg

Location: 345 E Boundary St, Perrysburg, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (weekly pay with quarterly increases)

Support meal service for residents in a long-term care setting by serving food, helping with prep, setting up trays and carts, and keeping the kitchen and dining areas clean. Offers a strong benefits package, including medical/dental/vision, weekly pay, PTO, parental leave, 401(k) with match, and tuition and student loan assistance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and sometimes similar roles at the same location.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.