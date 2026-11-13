Perrysburg’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital support roles to hands-on patient care. Here are a few solid openings if you’re ready for your next move in medical or allied health.

Employer: Ensemble Health Partners

Ensemble Health Partners Location: Mercy – Perrysburg Medical Center, Perrysburg, OH (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (11:00 pm – 7:30 am, weekends/holidays rotation)

Pay: $17.00 – $18.15/hour (based on experience)

Entry-level hospital admitting role where you handle patient check-in, insurance details, and key forms while delivering strong customer service. Comes with bonus incentives, paid certifications (CRCR), tuition reimbursement, and comprehensive benefits, plus clear paths for career advancement in a nationally recognized revenue cycle company.

Employer: MyEyeDr.

Location: Perrysburg, OH

Type: Full-time (some evenings and weekends)

(some evenings and weekends) Pay: Not listed

Great fit if you like patient interaction and want to learn eye care. You’ll prep patients for exams, run basic vision tests, and support the optometrist, with training provided even if you’re new to optical. Role includes benefits from day one (medical, dental, vision), PTO and holidays, 401(k) with match, bonuses, and product discounts.

Employer: Synchrony Rehab (at Kingston Health Center of Perrysburg)

Location: 345 E Boundary St, Perrysburg, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive salary (exact amount not listed), weekly pay

Provide full-scope physical therapy—assessments, treatment plans, and hands-on interventions—in an interdisciplinary setting. This role offers student loan repayment, tuition reimbursement, 401(k) match, health/vision/dental/life insurance, mental health support, and more, with PTs at any experience level (0–1+ years) encouraged to apply.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles nearby. Don’t wait too long; healthcare jobs in Perrysburg tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.