🍽️ Several Food & Hospitality Jobs Hiring Now in Perrysburg, OH

Perrysburg’s food and hospitality scene is busy and growing, with national brands and hotels adding to their teams. If you like fast-paced work and helping guests, there are some solid options open right now.

Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

Location: Perrysburg, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead one zone of this popular chicken spot, support the Restaurant Leader, and guide crew members through busy shifts. Comes with a strong manager benefits package: medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, PTO, holidays, weekly pay, gym program, and more.

Employer: Schulte Hospitality Group

Location: Perrysburg, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15.00/hour (tipped eligible)

Keep guest rooms clean, stocked, and welcoming at a branded hotel. Offers Daily Pay, health and life insurance options, 401(k) with match, PTO, holiday pay, telemedicine, and employee discounts.

Employer: Schulte Hospitality Group

Location: Perrysburg, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15.00/hour

Handle hotel linens from start to finish—sorting, washing, drying, and folding—with a focus on weekends and flexible hours. Comes with Daily Pay, health and life insurance options, 401(k) with match, PTO, holiday pay, and broad employee discounts.

Employer: Shake Shack

Location: Perrysburg, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15.00/hour + tips

Join a fast-growing brand, rotate through all stations, and serve guests in a fun, high-energy setting. Perks include weekly pay, medical/dental/vision (if eligible), 401(k) with match, PTO/sick time, meal discounts, and other corporate discounts.

Employer: TravelCenters of America

Location: Perrysburg, OH

Type: Part-time

Salary: $15.00/hour

Support a busy travel center restaurant by keeping dishes and kitchenware clean and ready to go. Offers meal discounts, medical/dental/vision (for eligible team members), 401(k) with match, vacation/holidays, tuition reimbursement, and growth opportunities.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon—these roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.