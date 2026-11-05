🔧 Perrysburg, OH Maintenance Jobs with Multiple Openings

Perrysburg is busy right now with hotels and manufacturers all hiring hands-on maintenance talent. If you like fixing things, staying active, and working with your hands, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Schulte Hospitality Group

Schulte Hospitality Group Location: Perrysburg, OH (Home2 Suites)

(Home2 Suites) Type: Full-time

Pay: $17–$19/hour

Keep this Hilton-brand hotel running smoothly by handling repairs, preventive maintenance, and daily rounds on rooms and public areas. Comes with Daily Pay, health and life insurance options, 401(k) with company match, PTO, holiday pay, and more perks in a busy, guest-focused setting.

Employer: Formlabs

Location: Perrysburg, OH

Type: Full-time (1st & 2nd shift openings)

(1st & 2nd shift openings) Pay: $27–$33/hour

Support a high-tech 3D printing facility with preventive maintenance, PLC troubleshooting, and general building and equipment repair. This role offers medical/dental/vision, 3% 401(k) match, company-provided lunch 3 days a week, and unlimited access to 3D printing for hands-on learners who like advanced equipment.

Employer: First Solar

Location: Perrysburg, OH, US

Type: Full-time, PM shift (B Crew)

Estimated Pay: $18.89–$26.44/hour

Entry-level friendly path into solar manufacturing maintenance, handling equipment and facility repairs with on-the-job training. Good fit if you have basic technical or mechanical experience (or military/vocational background) and want to grow your electro-mechanical skills in a large, stable plant.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more detail on shifts, exact duties, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.